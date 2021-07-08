Leo Burnett brings Niket Kumar onboard

08 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Leo Burnett India has announced the appointment of Niket Kumar as Executive Vice President & Head – Digital. In this role, Kumar will be responsible for leading growth and glory on a cluster of businesses in the Mumbai office. Kumar will report into Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett and Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett.

Speaking about his appointment, Sinha said: “At Leo Burnett we are looking to build a team that reflects our new age thinking and pushes the envelope on creating best in class work for our clients. Niket comes with valuable experience from both the brand and agency perspective. Add to that his digital experience and I am sure that Niket will add value to both our teams and clients and accelerate our agenda of providing full funnel solutions to our clients. Niket’s appointment adds to the dynamic leadership team we have in Mumbai and I welcome him to the Leo Burnett family.”

Added Das: “Niket’s appointment adds fresh thinking and energy to our leadership team. It also reflects the momentum that the agency currently has, and I am confident that Niket will play a valuable role in building and nurturing our clients and businesses. I wish him all the best in his new role.”