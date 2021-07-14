Lay’s launches new TVC

14 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Lay’s chips has launched a new TVC with actor Ishaan Khatter. It highlights the message of ‘Ghar Par Lay’s, Always!’ The brand has introduced these new packs in line with the continued demand and relevance of in-home experiences for consumers across the country.

Speaking about the new launch and the TVC, Ishaan Khatter said: “Lay’s has been etched in my memory since childhood. It is the go-to snack when hanging out with friends or family & the new ‘@ Home’ packs further solidify that feeling. I hope the fans enjoy the TVC and also ensure that they have ‘Ghar Par Lay’s, Always!’”.

Sharing his thoughts, Anshul Khanna, Senior Director, Marketing – Foods, PepsiCo India added: “We at Lay’s continue to be laser-focused on elevating everyday moments in the lives of our consumers. Our latest campaign, ‘Ghar Par Lay’s, Always!’ captures the many in-home moments that people are experiencing today – be it working from home or hanging out with friends. Through our first-ever association with Ishaan Khatter – who represents the spirit of the youth today, we aim to deepen our consumer connect through the relatable moments captured in the TVC. We sincerely hope consumers enjoy these newly-launched, special in-home packs and make them a part of their experiences”.

Added Ritu Nakra, WPP Lead – PepsiCo Foods at Wunderman Thompson: “Right now, the world is at home. Be it remote working, watching a movie or two, hanging out with friends, weekend outings – we are doing all this and more in the comfort of our own homes. And it’s only fair to make these occasions more joyous and delightful by making India’s most loved snack brand – Lay’s – an integral part of our ‘at home’ lifestyle. As our spots say ‘Ghar Par Lay’s, Always!’”.