Krishna Mani is CCO, BBDO Delhi

01 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Talking about Mani’s appointment, Josy Paul Chairman and CCO at BBDO India said: “It was love at first chat! It was instant creative chemistry! Sometimes you just know when you’ve found the right creative partner. Thrilled to have Krishna Mani lead the creative culture and product of BBDO in Delhi. Krishna’s work is legendary, his craft is brilliant, and his focus on where advertising is going is exciting. Together we’ll hit the sweet spot where media meets the idea. Along with our youthful and diverse talent, we believe Krishna Mani will create greater value for our clients as he pushes the industry forward.”

Mani’s appointment is welcomed by Suraja Kishore, CEO, BBDO India who said: “For us at BBDO we seek leaders who are not so much like-minded as like-hearted, in Mani we discovered an Empath Creative. He understands the power of human confessions in unlocking creative charge that a brand needs. We are certain that Mani will add immense value to BBDO’s equity, and in partnership with Nikhil Mahajan- who heads our Delhi operations, he will make the BBDO offering to our clients stronger and will create work that will drive growth for our clients.”