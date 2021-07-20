Kirloskar embarks on ‘Limitless’ journey with brand refresh

19 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Kirloskar Industries, the 130-year-old legacy business, has embarked on a ‘Limitless’ journey for a major brush up exercise of their business vision. The refresh exercise spans business vision, offerings, technology, brand articulation and employee practices. A new brand identity and colours have been adopted as a part of this exercise. The ‘Limitless’ vision will span over eight business areas, laying the foundation for aggressive plans in the B2C domain whilst continuing to power robust growth in the B2B companies. This will include large investments over two to three years across all business lines. This also involves infusion of new technologies, apart from new offerings including real estate and NBFC.

Detailing the refresh, Atul Kirloskar, Executive Chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines, said: “We have undertaken the journey towards becoming a fully integrated conglomerate. Our new vision keeps the changing needs of the customer in mind, reorienting us from manufacturing to solutions around it. We are going from a solid, engineering-driven firm to a future-ready firm, geared for an enhanced customer experience. We are looking at the adoption of new-age technology solutions and digitisation, a future-ready team that is exposed to the best people practices and recognises and rewards performance.”

Added Rahul Kirloskar, Executive Chairman of Kirloskar Pneumatic: “The customer is at the heart of everything we do, and we constantly evolve to exceed their expectations. We are now expanding our horizons and have made leaps from just products to solutions, to customer centricity and now to digital architecture. This change is reflective of our new philosophy to create better lives, better opportunities and a better tomorrow for our customers and for society.” The conglomerate has been an integral part of India’s industrial revolution. Now it will define the future.