Kinnect appoints Vibha Sharma as VP – HR

01 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Kinnect, digital marketing agency, has appointed Vibha Sharma as Vice President-HR, for its operations across India.

Expressing his views on the development, Rohan Mehta – CEO at Kinnect, said: “KinnectEdge – our culture – has always been the key differentiator and has underpinned our success as a company. In a people driven business, HR is literally the most important function, and with the pandemic, it has become even more important. Given the new work from home environment, we see lots of things changing in terms of policy and procedures and hence Vibha’s knowledge and domain expertise will help us get ready for this new phase and the new work culture that the pandemic has exposed us to.”

Added Shara on her move: “Leading Human Resources at a culture-driven company like Kinnect is an exciting opportunity. As Kinnect continues to expand its footprint in the digital spectrum, talent will continue to be at its top priority. This makes it even more vital that every Kinnector has the same great experience. The HR function will be key in ensuring this, and I look forward to creating an impactful talent strategy by streamlining existing processes and implementing new initiatives for the company’s positive growth.”