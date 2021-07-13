JWT campaigns for Britannia Good Day

13 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Britannia Good Day has launched a ‘Surprise Cookie pack’ with a high voltage campaign.

Commenting on the launch, Vinay Subramaniam, Vice President, Marketing, Britannia Industries Limited, said: “Good Day is Britannia’s largest brands. Ask any consumer about Britannia Good Day and they will immediately describe the wonderful butter and cashew cookies. Now Britannia Good Day has launched a mouthwatering Chocochip cookie. To create intrigue and interest, we have launched a few special edition packs called the “Surprise Cookie”. Now that the surprise has been revealed, we are launching our brand new Britannia Good Day Chocochip Cookies in the country. The campaign was a fun and engaging way to launch our new Chocolate Chip cookies from Britannia Good Day and the response has been overwhelming (no surprises there)”.

Bringing in her creative perspective Priya Shivkumar, National Creative Director, JWT added: “Well, we all like our surprises, don’t we? We wanted communication to deliver one as unique as the Good Day Surprise Pack, so we decided to switch things around and make it interesting with our Influencer Swap. Popular Celebrities switched personalities to delight their audiences with a generous dose of humour and wit. Song, rap, stand-up comedy or commentary, the routes were many, but the result was audiences seeing and enjoying their much adored idols in a delightful new role thanks to the fun, quirky, full-of-flavour surprise delivered in true ‘Good Day” style.”