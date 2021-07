JK Cement refreshes identity

06 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Strengthening its leadership position in the cement industry, JK Cement has reinvented its corporate brand identity by launching a new logo, which represents multiple dimensions of the company. The new avatar was officially unveiled at a virtual event by Dr Raghavpat Singhania – Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd.

Said Dr Singhania: “Our new corporate identity is inspired by Shri Yadupati Singhaniaji’s vision, values and legacy. It is his vision that has propelled JKCement towards continuous growth and has made us an integral part of India’s growth story. Furthermore, at JKCement we have been on a journey of transformation that reflects in our focus on developing people, building strong brands, creating value for all stakeholders, diversification and digitization. We wanted to introduce a new logo that commemorates Yadupatiji’s memory and also represents our Organization’s vision for the future.”