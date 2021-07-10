InMobi Report: Use of mobile phones peaked during lockdown

09 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Mobile advertising tech firm InMobi has unveiled a report on second wave lockdown audience insights. According to the report, 2021’s lockdown saw users relying on their smartphones specifically around weekends, compared to weekdays in 2020. Social distancing, work from home, and lock-down regulations boosted mobile consumption.

Said Vasuta Agarwal, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, InMobi: “We have witnessed a drastic acceleration of the mobile-first consumer economy since the onset of the pandemic. With the second wave, we see that these “new normal” mobile-first consumer habits and preferences have become more mainstream.”