India Shining in Ecommerce Growth

26 Jul,2021

By Indrani Sen

A study “Global Ecommerce Forecast 2021” conducted earlier this year, followed by articles published in www.emarketer.com recently show that India ranked eighth in the share of retail Ecommerce sales in the world in 2020, while leading in the growth rate along with a pack of Latin American countries and Russia. The trend is estimated to continue during 2021 with China leading the pack of countries with US featuring as the poor second. India, thanks to the huge population base and the accelerating drive for a “Digital India”.

The retail Ecommerce grew dramatically across the world at the cost of the physical stores sales in 2020 as COCID 19 raged across both developed and developing countries. In an article published on July 7, 2021 Karin Von Abrams wrote “Before the pandemic, we had forecast that total retail sales worldwide would rise by 4.4% in 2020, to $26.460 trillion. We now estimate that retail sales amounted to just $23.624 trillion last year-a decline of 2.8%. But in 2021, this figure will rebound to pre-pandemic (2019) levels, reaching $25.052 trillion.” ( https://www.emarketer.com/content/global-Ecommerce -forecast-2021 )

Another chart published in the same article reflects the worldwide growth of Ecommerce from 2019 to 2020 and the subsequent drop in the same.