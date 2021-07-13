Impresario restaurants appoints Alexander Valladares as CMO

13 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Impresario Handmade Restaurants has announced the appointment of Alexander Valladares as Chief Marketing Officer.

Said Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants: “We are delighted to welcome Alexander to Impresario. He is a seasoned marketing professional with a proven track record of building marketing and content-led properties, and driving consumer-focussed innovations. We are confident that he will use his experience to deepen Impresario’s connection with its customers and drive growth for us.”

Added Alexander Valladres: “I am thrilled to be part of the Impresario family. Coming from a media background, I’m excited about this leap into the F&B industry and what better way to do that than with one of the most youthful and forward-thinking companies in the country. Impresario has an array of vibrant brands that are big on people, pop culture, and creating great experiences – all of the things that light me up personally and professionally – and I’m excited to bring my learnings to such a collaborative environment. I look forward to continuing to build strong communities around our brands.”