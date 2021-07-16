Hotstuff Media group films for IDFC Mutual Fund

16 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

IDFC Mutual Fund has rolled out a new video to salute the Indian investors. The digital advert highlights the success of those who persevered even though the pandemic and the lockdown made them doubt themselves.

In the first quarter of FY21, financial markets were in turmoil and most investors were worried about the state of their current investments and how they will perform in the future. The advert especially who were resilient and disciplined in their wealth creation process and reaped rewards with positive returns for staying their course.

Said Arun Fernandes, CEO – Hotstuff Media: “We decided to create a long format film to truly let the audiences relate to every character and then celebrate their success. Our aim was to inspire investors and at the same time commend the efforts of financial advisors who braved the storm, to protect investor interests.”

Highlighting the takeaway for investors, Gaurab Parija, Head – Marketing & Sales, IDFC AMC added: “Investors who showed patience during the tough times by not redeeming from equity markets but continuing to invest via SIP significantly benefited and generated significant returns over the past one year. The focus of the advert is to let everyone know that while the pandemic may have made us reevaluate a lot of things in our lives, those who followed their passion and goals have managed to adapt and come out stronger and better. ”