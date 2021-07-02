Hershey’s appoints Geetika Mehta as MD

02 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

The Hershey Company, or Hershey’s, has announced the appointment of Geetika Mehta, as Managing Director, India. Geetika’s appointment will further strengthen the leadership at Hershey India. She will be reporting into Herjit Bhalla, VP, India and AEMEA at The Hershey Company who was recently elevated to a global role. Herjit reports directly to Rohit Grover, President, Hershey International.

Said Bhalla: “The Indian market is of significant importance to us and is critical to our long-term growth plans. In our endeavor to further strengthen the leadership and drive resilient growth and execution, we are delighted to have Geetika onboard. With a proven track record of building and nurturing small businesses and leading growth for large businesses and driving profitability and turnaround, I am confident that Geetika will successfully lead the Hershey India team into the next phase of growth, scale and evolution.”

Commenting on her appointment, Mehta added: “I am excited to start my new journey and be a part of the wonderful narrative at Hershey India. My central focus will be on the next phase of growth in developing a strong, multi-category play while strengthening positions across key growth segments. I look forward to script a strong growth story in India with the immensely talented team here.”