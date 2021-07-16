Hamdard launches second phase campaign for Safi

By Our Staff

Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) has launched the second phase of its integrated marketing campaign ‘Sachai Andar.Achchai Bahar’ for its legendary brand, Safi. Through this integrated marketing campaign, the company will leverage PSOM radio, and digital mediums to maximize reach.

Said Abdul Majeed, Chairman, and Managing Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division): “Self-care has become an essential part of our day to day life. With health as our priority, it is important to keep a balance of nutritional intake and cleanse our bodies inside out. The unique formulation of Safi has been trusted by millions and has proven beneficial for everyone. Let’s be conscious of our health and stay safe and healthy.”

On the launch of the second phase of campaign, Suman Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) added, “The second leg of this campaign embodies the spirit of true beauty that glows inside out. An amalgamation of determination, self-love and the right support can counter any obstacles that obstruct the path to success. The personalities featured in the campaign reflect the truth of Sachchai Andar. Achchai Bahar. As a product, Safi purifies the blood from inside to give us glowing skin outside which boosts confidence and helps ones stand tall in the world.”