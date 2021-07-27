GSK launches campaign for bone health

27 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Ostocalcium Plus, a leading calcium supplement from GSK aims, has launched a campaign to create awareness around bone health in women.

Commenting on this, Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, India Subcontinent, GSK Consumer healthcare said: “Ostocalcium is a heritage brand that has been trusted by Indians for decades. Through our new television commercial, we aim to bring the spotlight on bone health and its relevance in everyday life. As women continue to stretch themselves at every level and conquer newer heights, it’s important that they prioritize their own health with Ostocalcium Plus.”