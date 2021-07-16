Grapes Digital bags AOR for Supertails.com

16 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Bengaluru-based digital pet care start-up, Supertails.com has assigned its first time digital AOR and Communication (PR) mandate to Grapes Digital. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for executing digital duties of the brand such as media planning and buying, creative and digital branding and strategy, content planning for social media marketing along with public relations.

Commenting on the partnership, Vineet Khanna, Co-Founder of Supertails said: “As the population of pet parents increases in the country, so does the need for having a strong communication to resonate with them. As the young pet parent population increases, we aim to enrich this new journey for them with products and services that they require the most. We are extremely happy to associate with Grapes Digital. We are confident that the agency will deliver the best campaigns through their creative teams, media relations and build a strong digital presence. We look forward to a great association with them.”

Added Himanshu Arya, Founder and CEO, Grapes Digital: “Pet care space in India has been waiting for a disruptive and innovative thought process to solve for the customers’ major issues. Supertails.com is a first-of-its-kind platform that supports the ever-increasing pet parent community by providing trustworthy veterinary care and a one-stop solution for pet food and supplies. We are enthused to partner with Supertails.com and look forward to delivering our best resources to the brand. We will be focusing on creating engaging, appealing and innovative digital campaigns for the brand to help reach the target audiences.”