Fulcrum Digital onboards as digital partner for Alhilal Life

27 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Fulcrum Digital, a leading business platform and digital engineering company, has announced its partnership with Alhilal Life, a life and medical insurance provider in Bahrain. The company used its flagship product ‘FulcrumOne’ to enable Alhilal Life to create a seamless customer onboarding experience.

Said Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, Fulcrum Digital: “We are delighted to partner with Alhilal Life and its mission. We aligned with their strategic goal of delivering an exceptional experience, value, and speed for customers through a digital channel. Our business accelerator platform, FulcrumOne, enabled this digital transformation, and it is a testimony to our platform expertise. Alhilal Life has created an outstanding and collaborative thought leadership-driven culture that empowered our team to deliver this transformative digital solution. Our commitment to delivering excellence combined with insurance domain experience helps us innovate and bring forth cutting-edge solutions for customers. The Middle East continues to be an important market for us, and we are having active discussions with some of the leading insurance and financial services companies.”