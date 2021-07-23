FCB India announces restructuring

23 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

FCB Group in India had recently announced the restructuring of its creative agencies and a new three-agency structure – FCB Ulka, FCB Interface and FCB India. FCB India, the newest agency in the fold, led by Swati Bhattacharya as the Creative Chairperson. It has now announced its newly elevated C-Suite leadership team.

FCB India will be led by Debarpita Banerjee as Chief Executive Officer, Surjo Dutt as Chief Creative Officer and John Thangaraj as Chief Strategy Officer. In their previous roles, Banerjee, Dutt and Thangaraj were President – North & East, National Creative Director and National Planning Director, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India, said: “When Debbie, Surjo, and John enter the room to solve a problem… you know it will be done. Very rarely do you see such chemistry and energy in the boardroom. They can afford to be terribly honest with each other, and that directly makes the idea shiny and the brand shinier!”

Added Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India: “Hybrid thinking truly begins with hybrid talent. Debbie, Surjo and John’s diverse experience across content marketing, media strategy and digital storytelling, respectively, uniquely positions them to deliver to the challenges of building and growing brands in today’s complex, ever-changing marketplace”.