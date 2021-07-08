FCB Group restructures

By Our Staff

Creative agency FCB Group India has announced a reorganisation of its creative agencies in India, along with key elevations. The group will undertake restructuring with three full-service agency brands in India – FCB Ulka, FCB Interface, and FCB India. These three agencies will be a part of FCB Group India.

Said Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India: “It is imperative for us now, more than ever before, to be able to provide our clients with the strategic direction and creativity they need to navigate the new world we live in today. Our new structure allows for our best people to provide focused and dedicated partnership to our clients; to bring the disruptive creativity, agility, and fluidity that is required today to transform our clients’ businesses and create unmissable brands.”

With the new three creative agency structure, agency seniors Nitin Karkare will be FCB Ulka Vice Chairman, Swati Bhattacharya will be FCB India Creative Chairperson, Robby Mathew will be FCB Interface Vice Chairman & CCO, and Joe Thaliath will be FCB Interface Vice Chairman & CEO.