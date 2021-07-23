FCB films for Domino’s Pizza for Covid vaccination

Domino’s Pizza has launched its nationwide campaign, #HaathBadhaoIndia #VaccineLagaoIndia, which urges everyone to come together and get vaccinated.

This campaign is supported by a 360-degree multimedia approach. The brand has unveiled the TVC, which is conceptualized by FCB India. Penned by lyricist Swanand Kirkire, and directed by Amit Roy of Love Aaj Kal fame, the TVC features a montage of visuals showcasing the solidarity displayed by people across the country during the tough second wave of the pandemic.

Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Anand, Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s India, said: “Domino’s brand ethos lies in enjoying the friends, family and fun moments. In line with this thought, we wanted to highlight the importance of vaccination in enabling these moments. With the #Haath Badhao India #Vaccine Lagao India campaign, we are celebrating those who have taken the first step towards a better tomorrow by getting vaccinated, as well as inspiring others to follow suit. Our aim to encourage and enable others to come together and get vaccinated so that we can all move towards a happier and safer moments of togetherness.”