Elephant Design continues to bolster leadership team

07 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Elephant Design agency has further bolstered its design team with the appointment of Elodie Nerot as Lead Designer. Nikhil Phadke, alumnus of Savannah College of Art and Design (USA) and Yugandhara Dalvi, who has an applied arts background, will continue to deliver creative impetus as lead designers along with Elodie.

Sharing more about her new role, Nerot said: “I have lived in India for nearly a decade now and I’m fascinated about the innovation and development of the beauty and consumer goods segments here. After working in different cultures, I am glad to be back and share a creative and challenging journey with talented and experienced designers at Elephant”.

Touching upon the future plans of the company, Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder Director Elephant, added: “Having Elodie back at Elephant feels really special and reiterates our belief in Elephant culture. Our team has never been stronger, and we are so ready to explore every exciting opportunity to make a difference. But we are not done yet …expect to hear about further augmentation soon!