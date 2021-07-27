Efficacy Worldwide bags Marcom mandate for EeVe India

27 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Marketing agency Efficacy Worldwide has bagged the mandate for communication services of EeVe India, an Electric vehicle company with a legacy of over 81 years in the automotive business.

The responsibilities of the agency will include Creative Communication, Media (Traditional and Digital) Social Media Management and Performance marketing.

Said Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-founder & Director, EeVe India: “We are extremely happy to partner with Efficacy Worldwide as our marketing communication agency as their inhouse digital capabilities will help us build awareness for EeVe India much faster. With the growing consciousness among the Indian consumer about ecological sustainability and environment protection, we see a lot of changes taking place in the electric automobile market in the country in the times to come. This association provides Efficacy Worldwide with an opportunity to establish EeVe India as the market leader in the two-wheeler Electric automobile category, a status it is truly worthy of.”

Added Vishnu Sharma, Founder & CEO, Efficacy Worldwide: “With our unique offering that cuts down the time and resources a client has to spend on managing its various marketing functions, we plan to launch EeVe India, one of the largest brand in the electric two-wheeler category, as most cost effective but extremely premium brand for the consumer. At the same time, we will also help EeVe India to cash in on the popularity it has already gained because of offering utility, style, simplicity and comfort in one package.”