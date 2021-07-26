Domex challenges Harpic in latest campaign

26 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Domex, the home cleaning/disinfection brand from Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), has launched a new campaign that takes on Harpic.

Commenting on the category and the campaign, Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director & VP – Home Care (South Asia), Hindustan Unilever Ltd said: “For over two decades now, Domex has been a trusted brand committed to providing superior hygiene and clinical disinfection solutions to consumers across the country. The latest communication is in line with our goal to give consumers the evidence to help make informed decisions determined by scientific insight and technology. Our extensive studies, research and data-backed certifications underpin the superior science-first formula of the offering. Battling the second wave of the pandemic, we are all well aware that hygiene, safety and disinfection are three facets which will dominate our collective consciousness and as a brand we have been consistently innovating to address, upgrade and deliver on these core parameters being sought by consumers in their everyday lives.”