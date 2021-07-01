Discovery and Byju’s roll out Season 4 of school quiz

01 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Discovery India and Byju’s, the app that offers education, has announced its fourth season of the school quiz ‘Discovery School Super League’. With its latest campaign thought, ‘Aao Milkar le khushi ki Udaan’, the top team from each state will qualify for the TV round to be showcased on Discovery Channel and Discovery Kids. Nine winning students along with their respective principal/teacher will be eligible for an all-expenses paid trip to NASA.

Said Atit Mehta, Marketing Head, Byju’s: “This initiative is an attempt to give students a unique opportunity to dive deeper into every subject while honing their general knowledge. Combining technology and creativity, we’re bringing students immersive ways to stay engaged whilst learning thereby making the application a wholesome destination for acquiring knowledge and ensuring every student gets a chance to participate in the quiz hassle free. Discovery School Super League began as a means to contribute to the development of young minds, letting them compete in a healthy way. With students from across 30000 schools participating in the quiz, season 4 will bring double the excitement, fun and learning.”

Added Shaun Nanjappa Chendira, Head of Advertising Sales- South Asia, Discovery Inc: “Discovery School Super League continues to be one of the most awaited events in the School calendar given the scale of the platform and opportunities it provides for students to shine at a national level. In fact, with schools being closed due to the pandemic, the eagerness from student community to participate in quiz has increased. We at Discovery believe that learning can be made fun through innovative and engaging formats and Discovery School Super League becoming India’s biggest and highly appreciated quiz competition serves as a testament to our belief.”