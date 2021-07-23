DHL launches brand campaign to bolster e-commerce

By Our Staff

Deutsche Post DHL Group, the leading mail and logistics company, has launched a global brand campaign to strengthen its position as the leader in e-commerce. The leading international logistics provider supports not only by providing reliable delivery in the growing e-commerce industry, but also by advising companies on how to make their business as successful as possible online.

Said John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express: “The pandemic has driven digitalization so far that we have seen the development of almost a decade in just a few months. Existing online shops have grown and at the same time, companies have entered online retailing for the first time. As logistics experts, we can help companies keep up with the growth and benefit from it in the best possible way. In addition, we can help any brand to be a global brand tomorrow. Especially offering express delivery is beneficial for fast-moving e-commerce and can increase consumer buying activity and consumer loyalty.”

Added Sandeep Juneja, VP- Sales and Marketing, DHL Express India: “In India the ‘keep up with the clicks’ campaign will have a 360 degree marketing push with presence across TV, print, digital and out-of-home. The unique commercial that highlights the e-commerce wave in the world can be seen across all DHL social media channels. Through the campaign, we will be reaching to a wide range of businesses that have either already moved to the e-commerce platform or are looking to make the move.”