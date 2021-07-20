Dentsumcgarrybowen elevates Indrajeet Mookherjee to Managing Partner

19 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsumcgarrybowen (DentsuMB) has promoted Indrajeet Mookherjee to the role of Managing Partner. The agency is part of the larger, newly formed DentsuMB group, which houses a cluster of creative agencies from within the Dentsu creative service line of business. Under this fresh structure, the agencies that will report into Sidharth Rao, CEO, DentsuMB Group, are Dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, Dentsu One, DentsuMB and Dentsu Impact.

Mookherjee will now lead the agency nationally and will also report into Rao. Prior to this, he was President – South, DentsuMB where he led operations for offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi. He joined Dentsu India as Executive Vice President (EVP) in 2016.

Speaking on the elevation, Rao said: “As we continue to strengthen and reshape our creative offering in the Indian market, we needed a leader who is experienced, connected, and understands the nuances of the communication landscape. Indrajeet, with his experience in managing brands and categories across South and Southeast Asia, was the perfect choice to helm our operations. The DentsuMB group of agencies, which already boasts iconic Indian agencies like Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney in our stable, are growing at a rapid pace, and I look forward to Indrajeet and his talented Dentsumcgarrybowen team, strengthening our creative offering even further.”

Speaking on his new role, Mookherjee added: “I am honoured to join the leadership team of DentsuMB India at a very exciting time where our business is seeing unprecedented change. However, the one constant is the power of ideas and how we deliver business outcomes for our client partners. And that’s where I am hugely inspired by the global legacy of DentsuMB as a creative powerhouse and develop work that wins in the world and leads to better business results for brands. I am looking forward to working with our talented team and group leaders to build and create a truly integrated agency.”