Dentsu Webchutney bags mandate for Sehwag’s new venture

By Our Staff
Dentsu Webchutney has won the digital creative and media duties for Cricuru, the recently launched learning platform for Cricket. The cricket coaching programme is a business venture by ex-Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag along with Sanjay Bangar, a former assistant coach of the Indian men’s cricket team.
Said Prashant Gopalakrishnan, EVP & National Business Head, Dentsu Webchutney: “Dentsu Webchutney is thrilled to innovate for this exciting category, where ed-tech and cricket are coming together in a new way. This mandate brings with it a chance to work with the experience of legends across the globe. Their passion is contagious for our die-hard cricket fans at Webchutney. In fact, Viru’s philosophy of learning has played a huge role in helping craft our creative approach.”