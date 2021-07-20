DDB Mudra Group and ICW collaborate to step up inclusivity

19 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

In an effort to provide women and non-binary creatives a platform for visibility in the Indian advertising & design industry, DDB Mudra Group in partnership with Indian Creative Women (ICW) is hosting Portfolio Evening 2021 on Friday, July 23.

According to a communique, DDB Mudra Group is committed to filling in five creative positions across its businesses from the initiative. This free, virtual event will provide an exclusive opportunity to meet some of the best names in the industry, and have their portfolios reviewed by a panel of senior creative talent from the industry.

It will provide an exclusive opportunity for applicants to have their portfolios reviewed and be mentored by a panel of senior creative talent from the industry. Jurors include Kainaz Karmakar (CCO, Ogilvy India), Delna Sethna (CCO, WPP Redfuse India), P.G. Aditiya (NCD, Dentsu Webchutney) and Shikha Gupta (Creative Director, Swiggy), among others. The event is open to creatives at an ACD level and below; with an average experience of 0-6 years, including recently graduated students from advertising portfolio schools. Women who have taken a career break are also encouraged to apply.

Said Sakshi Choudhary, Founder – Indian Creative Women said, “The Indian ad industry continues to lose most of its women at the mid-level. While the talk on diversity is slowly gaining momentum, there’s a need for more impactful initiatives at different levels. This portfolio evening will give the industry access to some of the best diverse talent available to hire. In addition, we hope to boost the confidence of women and non-binary creatives through constructive conversation and mentorship.”

Added Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer – DDB Mudra Group added, “We’ve been working on many initiatives within the agency to identify and groom more diversity in our creative teams and in our creative leadership. So the Portfolio Evening actually fuels and adds more power to our initiatives.”