DDB Mudra films new TVC for Meesho

12 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Social commerce platform Meesho has launched new TVC targeting consumers from small towns and cities who are getting onboard with online shopping.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the campaign wants to bring joy of online shopping with varied choices available on the platform.

Commenting on the launch of the new TVC, Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho said: “As we enter a new phase in Meesho’s growth, one of our priorities has been to serve more people than we have ever before, especially those living in Tier-2, Tier-3 cities, who have the least spending power as compared to the rest of our customer base. Meesho is facilitating the entry of the next 500 million consumers into the ecommerce ecosystem by establishing ourselves as the lowest cost ecommerce destination.”

Added Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group: “Meesho brings you fashion at such affordable prices that it fits effortlessly into those little savings in your life. It’s this simple thought that we’ve brought to life through an execution that’s just as simple yet delightful.”