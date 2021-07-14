Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Yet another M&E study, and yet again the writing on the wall is that legacy media is dying. Which you know is not, at least in India. Time for legacy media to do some heavy duty evangelising?

14 Jul,2021

Digital is getting big, but the adspends elude it – save the big social media platforms, Google and a handful of websites. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 13, 2021 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Yet another M&E study, and yet again the writing on the wall is that legacy media is dying. Which you know is not, at least in India. Time for legacy media to do some heavy duty evangelising?

A. An M&E study is like a mirror. It doesn’t give a verdict but shows how demand side shifts have been shifting towards an omni screen exploration by the consumer, given the plurality of options. The change in the pecking order of media consumption, as delineated in any such report, should act as a feed-forward strategy options for respective media format owners. That every industry, including media, has to recalibrate their respective business models on a continuous basis, through strategic foresighting (imagining multiple future scenarios— be it utopian, dystopian or protopian) is stating the obvious. If organisational astigmatism prevents such an exercise, the consequences might not be very palatable in the long run. Hence your observation of heavy duty evangelising is legit.