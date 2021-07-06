Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Why is that while media companies like New York Times in the developed world have reinvented themselves for the digital era, most Indian giants are still groping in the dark?

05 Jul,2021

Now this is a question that’s disturbing us. The extent of work that goes on at organisations like NY Times is amazing, and what do we have here in India? So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question for the July 5 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. Why is that while media companies like New York Times in the developed world have reinvented themselves for the digital era, most Indian giants are still groping in the dark?

A. The NYT case is one of the exceptional cases of successful transformation of a legacy company in sync with the evolution of consumers. NYT reframed what business they were in and recalibrated their business model in a fundamentally new way. There is no use comparing the NYT case with anyone as operating contexts are different and all M&E players are taking actions to respond to both demand and supply side of their business by adopting innovative ways of acquisition, retention and monetisation of audience. The media companies are balancing the change and continuity imperatives adroitly.