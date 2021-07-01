Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We have entered the second half of Calendar Year 2021 today. How would you say was the first half of the year? Optimistic about H2?

We are in the second half of the calendar year and so we asked Dr Bhaskar Das on what we thinks about the past and the future. Simple question, simple answer. Here’s the July 1 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. We have entered the second half of Calendar Year 2021 today. How would you say was the first half of the year? Optimistic about H2?

A. H2 should be better than H1. That’s what I pray. The pandemic is already 15 months’ old and India Inc has already changed gears to face the new realities with varying degrees of success. The reason of my optimism for the H2 is this.