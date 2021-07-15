Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | This is around when new academic sessions at media & comms schools commence. How do you ensure that students stay charged when job opportunities are limited?

15 Jul,2021

It’s a question that’s worrying all those who are in media and comms schools. When business is down and hiring is happening only for essential staff, how do you ensure that you get hired despite all the odds. We asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question for the July 15, 2021 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. This is the time when the new academic sessions commence at most media and communication schools. How do you ensure that students stay charged when in the world outside, the opportunities for m-/c-school students are limited?

A. One can generalise on the subject. All management institutes are alert about the changes that are sweeping the ecosystem of the corporate world. Accordingly, modifications/ additions are dynamically injected in the pedagogy. Leading management institutions like IIM, MICA, ISB, BITSOM etc have designed cutting-edge formats to keep the capabilities of students in sync with industry requirements.