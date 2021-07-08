Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There is an all-new channel now targeting rural audiences. Great idea or…?

08 Jul,2021

A question based on our interview with Bharat Ranga yesterday. Since we didn’t give enough “data points”, guess we couldn’t get a detailed response. Here’s the July 8, 2021 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. There is an all-new channel now targeting rural audiences. Great idea or…?

A. All ideas are great provided they are grounded on realities of potential demand and a sustainable business model. You haven’t given any other data points for me to comment with authenticity. Even a great idea needs to be executed profitably.