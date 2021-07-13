Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There is a view that the same people don hats in various media and advertising associations. Do you think we should have a one-person-one-association policy?

13 Jul,2021

Hmmm. Pertinent question, or have we hit a raw nerve somewhere. Well, we represent the voice of the people and that’s what we ask Dr Bhaskar Das every weekday. Without any more foreplay, here’s the July 13, 2021 edition of Das ka Dum. Rea d on…

A. It is very difficult to sermonise on this matter. It depends on each how do they view the matter keeping in mind their operational and strategic imperatives. Since most of these positions in these associations are honorary, it’s difficult to get committed individuals who are engaged in senior roles in their respective organisations and at the same time render their pro bono services in the interest of the M&E Industry. If one can get more such multitasking professionals, then your suggestion is worth experimenting as it widens the possibility of tapping more talents for such assignments for Industry associations.