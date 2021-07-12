Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s been a few days since we have an all-new I&B Minister. As a consumer of media, is there any thing that you would want Anurag Singh Thakur to do?

12 Jul,2021

A soft question for the beginning of the week. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 12, 2021 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s been a few days since we have an all-new I&B Minister. As a consumer of media, is there any thing that you would want Anurag Singh Thakur to do?

A. I can’t think from the perspective of an Honourable Minister who has much larger perspective and the interest of the country in mind. However, from my myopic perspective, I can pray that the besic tenets of a democratic society for media be encouraged so that it can flourish with responsibility and with constructive point of view.