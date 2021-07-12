Today's Top Stories
- GroupM appoints Atique Kazi
- Taproot Dentsu launches new campaign for Urban Company
- Tiger Shroff signed brand ambassador for GreatWhite Electricals
- Tathagat Jena joins Rediffusion as Delhi branch head
- DDB Mudra films new TVC for Meesho
- Will the New I&B Minister fulfil M&E Industry’s Expectations?
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s been a few days since we have an all-new I&B Minister. As a consumer of media, is there any thing that you would want Anurag Singh Thakur to do?
Videos