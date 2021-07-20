Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It is the week when the Olympics are scheduled to commence. Your thoughts

19 Jul,2021

It’s the week when the Summer Olympics are set to start in Tokyo, and even though there are question marks on the safety as well as how many metals the Indian contingent brings home, it’s the biggest sporting event in the world. Yes, bigger than cricket. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question for the July 19, 2021 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It is the week when the Olympics are scheduled to commence. Your thoughts

A. I must admit that I am in a dilemma how to respond to this question: on the one hand, one can’t deny that any sports activity creates a thrill engendering a feeling that life is getting back to normal (I felt it when watching EPL or Wimbledon, for instance). On the other hand, there is no denying another fact that the pandemic cases are on the rise at the venue country. This pandemic seems to be more lethal in terms of impact when compared to two world wars, cold war etc. You can find pro and against opinions on the subject. I can empathise with the organisers of the Olympics who have to balance the logistical challenges and economic compulsion in such a dexterous way that would cost least damage to humanity. I know it’s easier said than done.