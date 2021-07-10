Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Is it a crime to not recall the mobile number of a loved one? What would you say about a person who doesn’t remember?

Q. A Friday question: Is it a crime to not recall the mobile number of a loved one – husband/wife, son, daughter….? What would you say about a person – with all faculties in order – who doesn’t remember?

A. These days remembering mobile numbers isn’t an imperative at all, thanks to technology-led enablement routes. There is nothing criminal about it. If you are hinting at any lack of jogging of memory cells due to over-dependence on technology, I can say that there are many and more things to remember in one’s journey of life. Please don’t be so harsh on yourself or anyone else on this score.