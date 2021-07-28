Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Is a news media entity – print, television or digital – obligated to be unbiased or fact-based? What’s your view?

28 Jul,2021

If content constitutes or at least shapes the brand, shouldn’t it be a vital ingredient of marketing? That’s our answer to a question that our Wizard with Words asked us in his response to our poser today. Here’s the July 28 edition of Das ka Dum by Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Is a news media entity – print, television or digital – obligated to be unbiased or fact-based? What’s your view?

A.Is this question to be even debated?! News reporting is supposed to be fact-based only. Unbiased can be a matter of opinion. What is bias for one, could be unbiased for another, depending on respective preferences of narratives.

For a change, I have a question for you: should a marketing professional be asked a non- marketing question?