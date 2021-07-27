Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If you criticise the powers that be, you get damned by the government and all its loyalists. And if you don’t, you are that you’ve sold out. So, what does a news media entity do?

27 Jul,2021

Of course this is a marketing question. Marketing is after all loads more than traditional advertising and promotion. This is all about positioning. So why are we saying all this? Well, read the July 27 edition of Das ka Dum by Das ka Dum to know why. Read on…

Q. If you criticise the powers that be, you get damned by the government and all its loyalists. And if you don’t, a section of the public will tell you that you have sold out. So, what does a news media entity do?

A. I don’t know what sample size you have used to arrive at such a conclusion. I am sure you have enough evidence to arrive at it. But you must differentiate between noise and bias. Your observations are biased by noise, I feel. Otherwise, there are examples galore about media organisations reporting against establishment. So the answer can’t be deterministically binary. In a democratic country, diverse perspectives do happen. Hence both sides debate it. One shouldn’t ideally brand it, pro or against. It’s unfortunate if the premise behind your observation is a fact.

Incidentally, is this a marketing question? I am confused.