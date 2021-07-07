Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If it ain’t broke, why fix it. But then, for a product, TV show, advertising strategy, et al, it’s important to change and adapt to newer audiences. Your comments?

Q. If it ain’t broke, why fix it. But then, for a product, TV show, advertising strategy, et al, it’s important to change and adapt to newer audiences. Your comments?

A. The revised protocol of business and life is break it to fix it. The attitude of ‘if it ain’t broke , why fix it’ generates lethargy that stymies proactive action before one gets surprised by the pace of change. Hence you have correctly proposed in the latter part of your question the way to face the constantly evolving environment.