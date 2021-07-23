Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Heard that the highlight of your recent holiday in Kashmir was that you were not connected via your phone for long periods. How was the experience of not being offline with the world?

23 Jul,2021

A soft, Friday question. Let’s hear it Dr Bhaskar Das and in the July 23, 2021 edition of Das ka Dum. JOMO, btw, is Joy of Missing Out. Read on…

Q. : Heard that the highlight of your recent holiday in Kashmir was that you were not connected via your phone for long periods. How was the experience of not being offline with the world?

A. Fantastic feeling. In a real sense, it was a great detoxification, albeit thrusted, and JOMO syndrome was in operation. It also reinforced my conviction that without me the world can survive.