Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Has the changing ecosystem also meant that editorially the newspaper need to be curated differently? For instance, a sharper and more aggressive editorial stance?

02 Jul,2021

A serious Friday question. But should get you thinking. Here’s the July 2 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Has the changing ecosystem with digital media gaining ground also meant that editorially the newspaper needs to be curated differently? For instance, a sharper and more aggressive editorial stance like we see in newspapers like Dainik Bhaskar and Telegraph?

A. It’s better be done. But I shall start with the changing culture/ habit of news consumption. And consumers have many shades, depending on which cohort they belong to — demographic, psychographics and technographics. While curating content, the centricity of cohort-based content has to be uppermost in mind (scouted through social listening, interaction with various stakeholders of the same news, what is trending, etc) and then design it in sync with the format of delivery. The homogeneity of content generation needs to complemented with the divergence of execution. The aesthetic of design must support the content keeping in mind the cohort and its surfacial and subliminal expectations. So, the exercise needs balancing of both the science and art news generation and dissemination in a platform agnostic way.

Coming to editorial stance, whether sharp or soft, is a matter of editorial prerogative and I can’t comment on that. Every narrative is a matter of choice and audience market is the arbiter. Deep social listening (without subjective filters) might give a cue but ultimately it’s an edit judgment. When the aforesaid is laced with the serendipity of presentation, without vampiring the gravitas of truth, it should appeal to the consumer. Today, technology allows us to get a whiff of them through application of AI and ML for recognition of pattern of preference and predictive analytics of consumer expectations. A data-literate newsroom/ organisation can engender a culture of informed gut across a news organisation.