Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Does the conduct of so many awards dilute the reputation of all awards? For instance, one could well now have an award for excellence amongst left-handers? Or the first born?

06 Jul,2021

How about an award for the best award? Well, you could soon have one for that. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 6 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Does the conduct of so many awards dilute the reputation of all awards? For instance, one could well now have an award for excellence amongst left-handers? Or the first born?

A. Your point is valid but there is an over-abundance in many areas of our life. Every award or for that matter wherever there is surfeit of options, they are seemingly differentiated at some level. Winners and their contributions differ too. The moot point is that every award is an acknowledgement of a unique contribution and it gives an impetus to the winner. So what if such acknowledgements energise the relevant population!