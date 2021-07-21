Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Despite the overall gloom in the media economy, there seems to be a regular flow of new appointments and organisational rejigs. So is the downturn not for real or is it just an attempt to show action in an organisation when there isn’t any?

Q. Despite the overall gloom in the media economy, there seems to be a regular flow of new appointments and organisational rejigs. So is the downturn not for real or is it just an attempt to show action in an organisation when there isn’t any?

A. First, action is better than inaction or inertia. The emergent world order demands dynamic readjustment of organisational strategy and operations in consonance with dramatic transformation of respective sectoral disruptions. If any organisation is doing changes for optics (which I doubt), it would be self-defeating in the long run. One should not conflate activities with accomplishments. Now, it’s an issue of survival of the fittest, agile-est, speediest, as Darwin would have predicted.