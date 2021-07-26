Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | As per a BARC report, ad volumes in H1 of 2021 are higher than that in the last two years. How much do you think the volume would’ve increased to? Or does that not really matter?

26 Jul,2021

Q. As per the half-yearly report released by BARC last week, ad volumes in the first half of 2021 are higher than that in 2020 and 2019 as well. How much do you think the volume would’ve increased to? Or does that not really matter?

A. If BARC report has revealed the trend, it must be so. It implies that economy is crawling back to a growth path. The growth figure must be mentioned in the report. Then why should I guesstimate? Growth, be it volume or value, matters for the business. To my mind, it’s a healthy trend. I hope you are not anxious.