Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A little birdie told us that you are back on your feet like never before. Some five to seven meetings a day. Don’t you ever take a chhutti… the world and their mother are taking to the hills?

16 Jul,2021

It’s a Friday question, so we thought we would ask our Wizard with Words a question that we’ve often wanted to ask. What’s the secret of his amazing energy? So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question for the July 16, 2021 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. A little birdie told us that you are back on your feet like never before. Some five to seven meetings a day. Don’t you ever take a chhutti… the world and their mother are taking to the hills?

A. I have always been on my feet on the path of life. And I pray that I could remain so. One quests for rest when one considers work as a rigour. But when one’s mind is in perpetual rest, seeking for rest is a perfunctory engagement.