Comscore launches Plan Metrix Multi-Platform

07 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Comscore, the media measurement and analytics company, has announced the introduction of its Plan Metrix Multi-Platform product to the Indian market. This solution combines consumer’s desktop and mobile behaviour with detailed information about their lifestyles, interests, attitudes and demographics for a unified digital view.

Said Puneet Avasthi, Director, Specialist Business, Insights Division at Kantar: “As audiences increasingly gravitate towards the digital medium, it has become imperative for brands to sharpen their online targeting, to reach the right audiences. Kantar’s New Indian Consumer Survey (NICS) offers an unmatched profiling of audience segments on demographic, lifestyle and product usage characteristics. Kantar and Comscore have come together to create a data fusion-based product which combines Kantar’s NICS and Comscore’s MMX Multi-Platform to provide a holistic and comprehensive view of digital audiences for sharper profiling and targeting.”

Added Joris Goossens, EVP APAC and EMEA, at Comscore: “We are delighted to introduce Comscore Plan Metrix Multi-Platform in India, giving our clients more advanced audience segments that are better aligned with how digital media is analysed and planned today. Our global partnership with Kantar has already had a massive impact and now as we move forward in this key market, we are confident we will be able to enhance our client’s consumer targeting and digital media planning capabilities.”