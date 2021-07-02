Coke appoints new VP for public affairs, PR, etc

02 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Coca-Cola has announced the appointment of Devyani Rajya Laxmi Rana, as Vice President Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability for India and Southwest Asia. Rana is a new addition to Coca-Cola’s leadership team for the region to further drive the company’s purpose driven approach.

Rana has over 25 years of work experience in government and corporate affairs, strategic business advocacy, risk management, communications, CSR and sustainability. She has developed effective strategies focused on maximizing impact in the region on infrastructure, environmental, social and governance, and trade, resulting in business profitability, increased footprint, and expanded manufacturing operations for domestic and export markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanket Ray – President, India and Southwest Asia, said “I am delighted to welcome Devyani on this exciting charter to deepen Coca-Cola’s engagement in the region as she joins the leadership team to spearheads the practice in the region. Devyani brings a wealth of experience in advocating for policies, legislation, trade agreements and regulations. Her contributions will augment our belief in our purpose even stronger and serve as an acceleration of the work that was already underway.”