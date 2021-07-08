Clevertize ropes in Suman Mani as Creative Director

08 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Clevertize, the integrated marketing agency, has appointed Suman Mani as its Creative Director. Mani brings with him 14 years of experience in the advertising industry across various platforms – creative, design, art and building influential brand experiences.

Commenting on the appointment, Sagar Nidavani, CEO & Founder, Clevertize, said: “I am delighted to welcome Suman into the leadership team at Clevertize. As we dial up our creative abilities and drive content lead innovations, Suman will be great fit for the same. He has done clutter breaking creative work for some of the top brands in the country. Suman will lead our vision to transition Clevertize into a Creative led Integrated Marketing Agency.”