Chhota Bheem goes to Singapore on Voot Kids lah

16 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Chhota Bheem, the popular animation series that airs on Pogo on linear television and on Voot Kids in the OTT space, has joined hands with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has joined hands with Voot Kids and Green Gold Animation, the makers of Chhota Bheem, to take Indian audiences on a virtual adventure in Singapore. Titled ‘Chhota Bheem – Adventures in Singapore’, the series brings the destination closer to audiences in an innovative format and engages families and children across India, who are on summer school vacation or studying from home, in a bid to keep safe indoors. Starting Saturday, July 17, the mini-series entertains children across India in Tamil, Hindi and English. In addition to the webisodes, there will be also ebooks and interactive games featuring the adventures of the character, all of which can be downloaded from the Voot Kids app. (If you thought the ‘lah’ in our headline was an error, it wasn’t. For those who are familiar with the way Singaporeans speak, Lah or Laa is a popular suffix in Singlish)

Speaking on the collaboration, Ashutosh Parekh, Head of Content – Voot Kids said: “At Voot Kids, our mainstay is to provide meaningful screen time pivoting around fun – learn and entertainment which is age appropriate and 100 % safe. This is fueled by one of the largest content libraries in the genre that is truly multi format spanning across top kids’ franchises from all over the world, making it truly a house full of toons. Made locally and loved globally, Chhota Bheem is one of the most watched character since the day we launched Voot Kids. This mini-series is packed with specially created “app-i-sodes” to add diversity to our content slate. As market leaders we thrive on content curation and creation with the consumer at the centre of everything we do. This was the right time to bring delight our young subscribers and their families who have enjoyed our app indoors, and now will magically be transported to Singapore with never seen before stories of Bheem, without leaving the safety of their home, exclusively on Voot Kids.”

Elaborating on the alliance, Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation added: “My biggest endeavour is to push the envelope with Chhota Bheem as an animated character that has millions of fans world over. New stories and new setting always add to Bheem adventurous streak and we are thrilled to partner with Singapore Tourism board to take it to the next level with Voot Kids as the exclusive home of the mini-series Chhota Bheem and friends – Adventures in Singapore. Voot Kids is a pathbreaking platform to emerge as best in the business and rewritten content rules for kids digital platform and we are hopeful that its subscribers will enjoy this fascinating mini-series that stars every kid’s favourite toon Bheem set in every kid’s favourite destination – Singapore.”

Speaking about the partnership, GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East & South Asia (IMESA), Singapore Tourism Board, said: “For us, this project is all about putting happy smiles on the faces of children and families across India, under these stressful times. Chhota Bheem and friends are well-loved characters who bring much cheer, hope, and optimism to Indian audiences. STB is pleased to present the seven episodes as our ;Gift of Smiles’ to Indian audiences. We hope the episodes will entertain families and allow them to experience a slice of Singapore virtually, as they keep safe at home. This creative partnership with Voot Kids and Green Gold is our first animation project and we are happy to offer this to the family audiences in India.”